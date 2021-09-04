SUNDAY CHOICE

A THOUGHT FOR FATHER’S DAY

A child once said, ” The greatest gift I ever had, came from God. I call him DAD!”.

What are the roles and responsibilities of a father?

“Fathers have five responsibilities: A responsibility to lead; a responsibility to seek God’s will; a responsibility to pray and worship; a responsibility to protect the beautiful, the innocent and the good; and a responsibility to provide for those we love and lead.

What the Bible says about a father?

Psalm 103:13: “As a father has compassion on his children, so the Lord has compassion on those who fear him.” Proverbs 22:6: “Start children off on the way they should go, and even when they are old they will not turn from it.” 2 Samuel 7:14-15: “I will be a father to him, and he’ll be a son to me.

Pray this link will be a blessing to you.

You are welcome to pass this on.