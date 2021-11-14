SUNDAY CHOICE – He’s there for me

“When you pass through the waters, I will be with you; and when you pass through the rivers, they will not sweep over you. When you walk through the fire, you will not be burned; the flames will not set you ablaze.”—Isaiah 43:2

We face many trials as human beings and they bring a lot of fear into our hearts. Sometimes we don’t know what to do, and the only place we can turn is to our heavenly Father.

God knows that in this world we will face many trials but throughout His Word, He has given us encouragement and comfort. One of the Bible verses that He uses to comfort us is Isaiah 43:2,

It’s normal to feel alone when all around you is falling apart and you see no hope of the end coming soon. With God, you can face any trial and overcome it because He gives you His power and strength.

He knows that trials can easily crush and destroy you if He does not intervene. Rest in the hope that God sees your situation and will help you.

Pray this clip will be a Blessing to you.