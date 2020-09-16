Sunrise and Sunset – by Oscar E V Fernando

Sunrise and Sunset

“When you do something noble and beautiful and nobody noticed, do not be sad. For the sun every morning is a beautiful spectacle and yet most of the audience still sleeps.” – John Lennon

Sunrise and Sunset

In between this rising and setting we live, breath and have our being?

It is this Flash of Golden Beam-we do salute the new born day.

In this span we grow, be happy and live sharing-

All we have in body-soul-mind and spirit in what we do and say.

Within this rise and set-with no wanton pollution of nature

We learn from this Gentle Giant to start with grace so rear in human lore

And roar on the day’s work with stealth and healthy stature

To live this span with no burden past or future that makes life a bore

Bids us await the tapering end-bestowing blessings in even-tide-

To cool the nerves and lull to slumber those that tilled with sweat of brow.

Un-nerve those others that did not sweat but lived on fat beside

Then toss and turn with the drum of guilt-with no slumbering snore.

This Load of Golden Glory bestows to all and sundry-

With no gloating self in pomp and pageantry-worshipped by some in frenzy

Soft and tender it dips into the ocean-gives way to the Silvery Beam-

To romance-to dream-to cherish the slipping day and a hope unseen.

Behold the silent morn and salute the rising sun at dawn

To strive-live meaningfully from sun.





