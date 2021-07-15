Swadeshi Khomba illuminates Kiri Vehera & Ruhunu Maha Kataragama Devalaya at Kataragama for the 20th consecutive year

PHOTO FILE: 14JULYSWADE.jpg

Chairperson of Swadeshi Ms. Amari Wijewardene, Deputy Chairperson/Managing Director of Swadeshi Ms. Chulodhara Samarasinghe, Chief Incumbent of Kirivehera Rajamaha Viharaya in Kataragama Venerable Kobawaka Dhamminda Thera, Basnayake Nilame of Ruhunu Maha Kataragama Devalaya Mr. Dishan Gunasekera, Chief Incumbent of Mahasen Raja Maha Viharaya in Sella Kataragama Venerable Padaugama Jinananda Thera and officials from Swadeshi

The 2021 Esala festivals of the Kataragama Kiri Vehera and the Ruhunu Kataragama Maha Devalaya, two important places of worship in Sri Lanka, are being illuminated by The Swadeshi Industrial Works PLC the pioneer herbal – personal care products manufacturer. The illumination is done under the theme of “Swadeshi Khomba Aloka Puja Sathkaraya” In addition Swadeshi illuminated one of the most three important locations in Kataragama the “Sella Kataragama” devalaya for the third time this year.

The on-going events began on July 10th and end on July 23rd 2021, and Swadeshi is sponsoring the Aloka Poojawa for the 20th consecutive year.

Ms. Amari Wijewardene, Chairperson of Swadeshi said that as a Sri Lankan owned company, we consider it a duty to safeguard the culture and traditional heritage of Sri Lanka by supporting activities such as this annual Aloka Poojawa.

She further observed that, Swadeshi illuminates places of worship in the country for the benefit of all worshippers and also to educate the younger generation on the importance of safeguarding the country’s heritage. The illumination is followed by a colourful cultural pageant which highlights Sri Lankan traditions and history.

According to the Mahavamsa, Kiri Vehera was built by King Mahanaga in a commemoration of the Buddha’s visit to Kataragama Kihiri Uyana to deliver dharma during his third visit to Sri Lanka.

The Kataragama Devalaya was built by King Dutugemunu as a fulfilment of a vow made to safeguard the national interests of Sri Lanka. The Lord Kataragama is worshiped by people of different races and religions not only in Sri Lanka but also in various parts of the world.

In 2013 the ‘Sri Dalada Maligawa’ of historic Dambadeni Raja Maha Viharaya, where the sacred tooth relic was kept and the ancient murals were renovated by Swadeshi Chairperson Ms. Amari Wijewardene to bring back its past glory.

Ms. Amari Wijewardene is the great granddaughter of Helena Wijewardene Lamatheni, who initiated renovations of the Kelaniya Raja Maha Viharaya in 1927.

Swadeshi also supports the annual Aloka Poojawa of Devundara Sri Vishnu Devalaya, Aluth Nuwara Dadimunda Devalaya, Mahanuwara Sri Vishnu Maha Devalaya, Sabaragamu Maha Saman Devalaya, Redigama Ridi Viharaya, Lankathilaka Raja Maha Viharaya, Deraniyagala Saman Devalaya, Ammaduwa Kuda Kataragama Devalaya, Dambadeniya Raja Maha Viharaya and Keragala Raja Maha Viharaya.

As a 100% local company Swadeshi continues its nation building and community CSR projects for our Sri Lankan communities. The Swadeshi Khomba brand is dedicated to carrying out sustainability projects which focus on caring for Mother Nature and enhancing cultural values. Company’s many community outreach initiatives includes, Hand washing sinks for temples and railway stations, Education on hand washing steps through a video targeting children during Covid 19 pandemic situation, Kohomba tree planting campaigns, Donating water tanks for the communities in dry zone of Sri Lanka, Khomba Baby care gifts to pregnant mothers and educating school children through a “Hoda Purudu” book highlighting the good values.

The pioneer and market leader in the herbal personal care category in Sri Lanka, The Swadeshi Industrial Works PLC, was incorporated in 1941. Among the pioneer brands of Swadeshi are Swadeshi Khomba Rani Sandalwood, Swadeshi Khomba Baby, Little Princess, Perlwite, Lak Bar, Safeplus, Lady, Black Eagle Perfume and Swadeshi Shower Gel range. All products manufactured by Swadeshi are 100% vegetarian and cruelty free, and have never been tested on animals. This stands testament to the company’s forward-thinking practices, as well as our desire to help consumers make ethical and eco-friendly choices. The company has always considered the health and environmental impact of its products, and continues to prioritize it. All Swadeshi products are registered under National Medicines Regulatory Authority (NMRA), of Health Ministry of Sri Lanka. All fragrances used in Swadeshi products are certified by globally accepted International Fragrance Association (IFRA) and produced under ISO 9001 – 2015 standards.

The company also manufactures and markets the top herbal soap brand Khomba Herbal and heritage beauty soap brand Rani Sandalwood.

