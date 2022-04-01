Tamil New Year – by Vasu Vasudevan

Source:Dæhæna – Radio 4EB Sri Lankan Group – Monthly e-Newsletter – April 2022

Tamil New Year’s Day colloquially known as Tamil Puthandu or Puthuvarusham is celebrated in the state of Tamil Nadu and all over the world including Sri Lanka, Malaysia, Singapore, USA and Australia where there is a large population of Tamil speaking people. Tamil Puthandu commences on the 1st day of the month of Chithirai in Tamil calendar. According to Vedic astrology, on this day the Sun enters Mesha Rashi or Aries Zodiac. This year the Tamil New year day falls on Thursday, 14th of April. This Tamil Year is called Subakrithu. On this auspicious day several other states in India also celebrate the New year Day as Bihu in Assam and as Vaisakhi in Punjab. This auspicious day also marks the beginning of the new year in Orissa.

In every tradition, the New Year’s Day is a special day as it brings hope and joy to everybody. The last few years have seen the world in turmoil due to the pandemic and drastic tragedies like floods and earthquakes and the war in Ukraine. In addition, the fear of food and fuel shortage, supply chain disruptions, increasing cyber attacks our threatening our daily life. New year always offers us hope and optimism and this year we need it more as we all want to get back to our pre pandemic life style.

In Brisbane you can indulge in many community activities to celebrate the Tamil New Year : Chariot Festival at Sri Selva Vnayakar Kovil where the main deity Lord Ganesha is taken around the temple in a 5m tall chariot elaborately decorated with flowers and colourful festoons. Live traditional music (Thavil and Nadashwaram) is performed as the devotees sing and dance as the chariot is pulled around the temple outer premises by devotees.

Many local cultural organisations celebrate Tamil New Year fete in some popular showgrounds. There will be multicultural food stalls plus many stalls selling decoration items, Indian dresses, jewellery etc. The evening’s celebrations conclude with a spectacular fireworks display. Check your local newspaper to get more details.

Some of the popular Cinema Halls do screen Tamil Movies specially released for Tamil New Year Day which you can go and enjoy with your family and friends.

You can also celebrate the New year the Aussie way by organising a barbeque and enjoying a game of backyard cricket with family and friends.

Whatever way you celebrate, do get involved in the festivities which will help us to drive out the negativity surrounding the world and bring happiness, peace and hope for a new beginning. On this joyful day let us greet each other by wishing everyone “Puththaandu Vazhththukkal”.

Vasu Vasudevan

Vasu Vasudevan is a resident of Brisbane. A retired professional Chemical Engineer currently spending his time on

spirituality and pursuing some new hobbies. His motto: Life is too short and there is so much to learn, so be active and enjoy every moment !!