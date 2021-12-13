Taniya Balasuriya wins third consecutive championship

Source:Island

Sri Lanka Ladies Open Amateur Stroke Play Golf Championship 2021

Taniya Balasuriya stamped her supremacy in ladies golf with gross scores of 73,72 and 71 to win the Sri Lanka Ladies Open Amateur Stroke Play Golf Championship for the third consecutive time at the Royal Colombo Golf Club in Colombo on Thursday.

The Sri Lanka Ladies Open Amateur Stroke Play Golf Championship 2021 sponsored by the Abhayaratne family in memory of Malin Abhayaratne, Past President of the Sri Lanka Golf Union and Past President and Captain of the Royal Colombo Golf Club for the second consecutive year was played from December 7-9 at the Royal Colombo Golf Club in Colombo. This prestigious tournament was played as a WAGR ranking tournament for the ladies.

Balasuriya was ten shots ahead of her closest rival. There was a keen tussle for the runner up position between Kayla Perera, Kaya Daluwatta and Sherine Balasuriya. However, Kayla shot a superb round of gross 71 on day three to claim runner up position.

The Nuwara Eliya Cup which is awarded to the best nett score over three rounds was won by Sherine Balasuriya (208) and in runner up position was Arika Wickramasinha (215).

The Bronze Cup awarded to the aggregate gross score for handicaps 21-30 was won by the experienced golfer Roshini Sangani and in runner up position was Vivienne Fowler Watt.

“The golf played this year was of a high standard,” said Anouk Chitty the Captain of the Ladies section of Royal Colombo Golf Club and Chairperson of Ladies Events (Sri Lanka Golf). Michael Perera Magala President of Sri Lanka Golf and Yvonne Abhayaratne gave away the awards.