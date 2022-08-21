Tea export volumes down 7.8 MnKgs in July

Source : dailymirror

All main categories show negative variance

Iraq, UAE and Russia rank as top three importers of Ceylon Tea for Jan.-Jul. 2022 period

The tea exports for the month of July saw a decrease of 7.8 MnKgs when compared with the corresponding month of the previous year.

The exports of Ceylon Tea for July totalled 22.76 MnKgs, where all the main categories showed a negative variance compared to July 2021.

The cumulative analysis of the January to July 2022 period showed that the exports totalled 148.05 MnKgs for the seven months.

Here again a decrease of 14.47 MnKgs is observed when compared with the 162.52 MnKgs exported in the corresponding period in 2021.

Iraq has remained as the major importer of Ceylon Tea, with an increase of 35 percent in imports year-on-year (YoY) for January-July 2022. The United Arab Emirates (UAE) secured the second position, with a total of 12.77 MnKgs, a 5 percent increase against the total imports recorded for January-July 2021.

Russia sits in the third place, with a total of 12.34 MnKgs, followed by Turkey, Iran, Azerbaijan and Libya for the January-July 2022.

A significant decrease in imports is reported from Russia (22 percent), Turkey (58 percent), China (21 percent), Syria (26 percent) and Jordon (20 percent) YoY.