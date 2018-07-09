Tea Tree Gully coach Peter Sleep leaves post to take up spin coaching role with Sri Lanka – By Patrick Keam

FORMER Test all-rounder Peter Sleep will be part of a Sri Lankan side looking to dismantle Australia’s batsmen this summer.

Sleep, 61, has stepped down as coach of Grade club Tea Tree Gully to become Sri Lanka’s spin mentor.

The 14-Test leggie and middle-order batsman was looking forward to linking up with his new team and head coach Chandika Hathurusingha, who recommended him for the role.

But he said leaving Tea Tree Gully after seven premierships as coach, including two-day and Twenty20 flags last season, was bittersweet.

“It’s been a whirlwind situation really,” said Sleep, who has coached Tea Tree Gully from 2006-11 and again from 2013.

“I went over in May for two weeks to start. I had an hour chat with him (Hathurusingha) and then the next week I was on the plane.

“It is sad in a way leaving Tea Tree Gully because it has been my home for the last nine or 10 years.

“There’s been some great people involved in that time and some very, very good players.

“There’s life after Peter Sleep … now a new era starts for the club.”

Sri Lanka takes on Australia in Brisbane in January and in Canberra in February.

“It’s an interesting time in Australian cricket with recent events … (and) it’s hard to know what to expect,” Sleep said.

“But I’m keen to get over there and get to work.”

Matthew Weaver and Peter Sleep after their 2016 Twenty20 grand final win. Picture: Stephen Laffer

Tea Tree Gully last week appointed captain Matt Weaver as player/coach for the upcoming season.

“It will be a bit different for me personally, obviously but I’m excited for the challenge,” Weaver said.

“It’s an opportunity for us to freshen things up a bit, put some people in different roles.

“It’s a very player-driven club.

“I’ve been working closely with Sleepy for a number of years now and it made a bit of sense to continue that plan we have had in place.”