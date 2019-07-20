







Tell your parents you love them

“In the past two years, I see several of my greatest friends lost their moms and another lost his dad. All from cancer, cardiac arrest, or other disease. It’s absolutely terrifying and I can’t even begin to imagine how hard it is to lose one of your parents.

Moms and dads make sacrifices and tirelessly do whatever it takes to give you the best life possible. We often take that for granted or won’t realise this until we’re older in age. We all should feel lucky, grateful, and fortunate for how our parents raised us. Yes — your parents may be constantly buzzing above your head or yes — your mom may have made you wear the geekiest clothes possible to your sixth-grade school picture day. Yes — your day may not have bought you the coolest car when you turned that sweet sixteen. But they placed you as their number one priority in life and never once looked back and second-guessed that decision to do so.

During our young lives we rarely take the time to appreciate or even realise the things these people have done for us. Looking back one can realize they have done more for you then you could ever repay but with that being said these people don’t expect anything in return. What means the most to them is knowing the way you feel about them. So pick up your phone, when you can to tell your parents you love them today.”

When you look into your mother’s eyes, you know that is the purest love you can find on this earth.

Why You Should Tell Your Parents You Love Them—Sadly, there are no phones in Heaven.

