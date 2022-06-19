Home  ⁄  Articles  ⁄  Thantirimale Poson Aloka Pooja

Thantirimale Poson Aloka Pooja

Jun 19, 2022 Posted by In Articles Tagged , ,

Thantirimale Rajamaha Raja Maha Viharaya 1

Source:Dailymirror

The historic Thantirimale Poson Aloka Pooja organized by Wijaya Newspapers Ltd. for the 19th time commenced today at the Thantirimale Rajamaha Raja Maha Viharaya.

The Chief Incumbent of the Thantirimale Rajamaha Viharaya Ven. Chandraratana Thera and other members of the Maha Sangha chanted seth pirith. The photographs shows the opening event of the Poson Aloka Pooja was graced by Wijeya Newspapers Ltd. Director, Lal Jayawardena and Divisional Secretary Mahavilachchiya Ms. Manjari D. Chandradasa. Pix by Anuradhapura – B.G. Chathuranga

