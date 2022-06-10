Tharanga sets new Javelin record, Hirusha wins Long Jump-by Dhammika Ratnaweera

The promising athlete Rumesh Tharanga of St. Peter’s College, Bambalapitiya, created a new meet record in the boys’ under 20 Javelin Throw when he was placed first with a distance of 69.3m at the Junior National Athletic Championship held at the Sugathadasa Stadium, yesterday.

Tharanga who also qualified earlier (during the selections trials) for the forthcoming World Junior Athletic Championship in Colombia once again came up with good performances to finish in first place with a new record while Dinesh Dilshan of St. Mary’s College, Chilaw, was placed second with a 64.95m personal best.

Hirusha Abeysekera (Long Jump)

Meanwhile, Yatiyana MV Matara athlete Nihinsa Mandini established a new meet record of the girls’ under 20 category Hammer Throw event with a distance of 37.47m while Shanika Sandamali of Mahamaya Balika Vidyalaya was placed second with 31.44m.

Hirusha Heshan Abeysekara from St. Peter’s Bambalapitiya was placed first in the boys’ under 20 Long Jump with a leap of 7.76m. Hirusha is also a qualified athlete for the world Junior meet.

Nethmi Megawarna of Hambantota DAA was placed first in the girls’ under 23 Long Jump event. She leaped for a 5.84m jump. In the same event, S.D.H Thisaramali of Gampaha DAA was placed second with 569m which was her personal best performance in this event. Nisuli Sasvindi of Sri Sumangala Balika won the under 20 girls’ Discus Throw event (31.3 m).