News Letter of Hindu Council of Australia

In the 10-06-22 (part-2) edition:

Join Australian Defense Forces as a Chaplain



Vishva Hindu Parishad of Australia is currently accepting applications from Australian citizens who we can nominate as a Hindu Chaplain in the Australian Defence Force (Army, Air Force and Navy). You will be appointed as a Captain (or equivalent) in a Reserve role (part-time) and will not have go move outside your state of residence. […]

International Day of Yoga Celebrations 2022



Art of Living Sydney in collaboration with Consulate General of India celebrates the 8th International Day of Yoga on 25th June About this event Yoga, Breathing, Meditation, Music….. it’s all free. Come and celebrate this special day with fellow yogis in-person and attend with friends and family outside St Mary’s Cathedral, Sydney CBD What’s On: 10:30 […]

REGISTRATIONS NOW OPEN! COURSE STARTING – 15 JULY 2022

GRADUATE DIPLOMA IN HINDU CULTURE & STUDIES