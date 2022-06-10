Home  ⁄  Articles  ⁄  Sri Lanka Cricket Rankings ICC … Down the Pallang-by Michael Roberts

Sri Lanka Cricket Rankings ICC … Down the Pallang-by Michael Roberts

ICC listing in ESPNcricinfo, 27 May 2022

Michael Roberts

Sri Lanka Cricket

Source:Thuppahis

ICC Test Rankings

27 May 2022
Pos Team Matches Points Rating
1 Australia 19 2439 128
2 India 23 2736 119
3 New Zealand 23 2552 111
4 South Africa 21 2306 110
5 Pakistan 20 1865 93
6 England 29 2551 88
7 Sri Lanka 20 1637 82
8 West Indies 22 1685 77
9 Bangladesh 19 966 51
10 Zimbabwe 6 148 25

*Afghanistan and Ireland have Test status but have not played enough matches to figure on the rankings table

ICC ODI Rankings

31 May 2022
Pos Team Matches Points Rating
1 New Zealand 12 1505 125
2 England 19 2353 124
3 Australia 18 1929 107
4 India 22 2304 105
5 Pakistan 16 1635 102
6 South Africa 19 1872 99
7 Bangladesh 24 2275 95
8 Sri Lanka 24 2086 87
9 West Indies 27 1973 73
10 Afghanistan 15 986 66
11 Ireland 20 1083 54
12 Scotland 17 832 49
13 Netherlands 13 482 37
14 UAE 16 578 36
15 Zimbabwe 14 488 35
16 Oman 26 835 32
17 USA 14 326 23
18 Namibia 11 246 22
19 Nepal 14 232 17
20 PNG 22 134 6

ICC Twenty20 Rankings

24 May 2022
Pos Team Matches Points Rating
1 India 30 8093 270
2 England 28 7432 265
3 Pakistan 30 7826 261
4 South Africa 25 6336 253
5 Australia 33 8270 251
6 New Zealand 28 6996 250
7 West Indies 36 8624 240
8 Bangladesh 33 7680 233
9 Sri Lanka 33 7606 230
10 Afghanistan 14 3167 226
11 UAE 21 4030 192
12 Zimbabwe 28 5278 189
13 Nepal 25 4624 185
14 Ireland 35 6439 184
15 Namibia 29 5321 183
16 Scotland 19 3475 183
17 Oman 19 3238 170
18 Netherlands 17 2841 167
19 PNG 17 2575 151
20 Singapore 8 1194 149
21 Jersey 18 2329 129
22 Canada 17 2176 128
23 Qatar 13 1643 126
24 Hong Kong 10 1155 116
25 Uganda 26 2952 114
26 USA 11 1225 111
27 Bahrain 11 1153 105
28 Kuwait 10 1044 104
29 Italy 10 1015 102
30 Kenya 17 1694 100
31 Malaysia 18 1716 95
32 Saudi Arabia 6 562 94
33 Tanzania 10 895 90
34 Bermuda 12 1053 88
35 Germany 25 2124 85
36 Spain 12 1006 84
37 Guernsey 12 839 70
38 Denmark 16 1090 68
39 Cayman Islands 8 529 66
40 Romania 19 1238 65
41 Nigeria 23 1482 64
42 Botswana 8 502 63
43 Belgium 12 670 56
44 Vanuatu 5 270 54
45 Portugal 6 322 54
46 Sweden 7 373 53
47 Austria 10 528 53
48 Norway 12 632 53
49 Argentina 9 435 48
50 Malawi 9 408 45
51 Finland 10 436 44
52 Ghana 13 541 42
53 Luxembourg 12 481 40
54 Malta 26 1019 39
55 Czech Republic 19 634 33
56 Sierra Leone 10 331 33
57 Hungary 10 319 32
58 Cyprus 6 154 26
59 Bahamas 11 260 24
60 Belize 6 132 22
61 Panama 6 125 21
62 Rwanda 11 206 19
63 Greece 5 86 17
64 Thailand 4 59 15
65 Seychelles 6 54 9
66 Maldives 9 51 6
67 Mozambique 7 38 5
68 Bulgaria 22 110 5
69 Gibraltar 17 4 0
70 Eswatini 6 0 0
71 Serbia 5 0 0
72 Lesotho 6 0 0
73 Estonia 6 0 0

