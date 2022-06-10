Sri Lanka Cricket Rankings ICC … Down the Pallang-by Michael Roberts
ICC listing in ESPNcricinfo, 27 May 2022
Source:Thuppahis
ICC Test Rankings
|Pos
|Team
|Matches
|Points
|Rating
|1
|Australia
|19
|2439
|128
|2
|India
|23
|2736
|119
|3
|New Zealand
|23
|2552
|111
|4
|South Africa
|21
|2306
|110
|5
|Pakistan
|20
|1865
|93
|6
|England
|29
|2551
|88
|7
|Sri Lanka
|20
|1637
|82
|8
|West Indies
|22
|1685
|77
|9
|Bangladesh
|19
|966
|51
|10
|Zimbabwe
|6
|148
|25
*Afghanistan and Ireland have Test status but have not played enough matches to figure on the rankings table
ICC ODI Rankings
|Pos
|Team
|Matches
|Points
|Rating
|1
|New Zealand
|12
|1505
|125
|2
|England
|19
|2353
|124
|3
|Australia
|18
|1929
|107
|4
|India
|22
|2304
|105
|5
|Pakistan
|16
|1635
|102
|6
|South Africa
|19
|1872
|99
|7
|Bangladesh
|24
|2275
|95
|8
|Sri Lanka
|24
|2086
|87
|9
|West Indies
|27
|1973
|73
|10
|Afghanistan
|15
|986
|66
|11
|Ireland
|20
|1083
|54
|12
|Scotland
|17
|832
|49
|13
|Netherlands
|13
|482
|37
|14
|UAE
|16
|578
|36
|15
|Zimbabwe
|14
|488
|35
|16
|Oman
|26
|835
|32
|17
|USA
|14
|326
|23
|18
|Namibia
|11
|246
|22
|19
|Nepal
|14
|232
|17
|20
|PNG
|22
|134
|6
ICC Twenty20 Rankings
|Pos
|Team
|Matches
|Points
|Rating
|1
|India
|30
|8093
|270
|2
|England
|28
|7432
|265
|3
|Pakistan
|30
|7826
|261
|4
|South Africa
|25
|6336
|253
|5
|Australia
|33
|8270
|251
|6
|New Zealand
|28
|6996
|250
|7
|West Indies
|36
|8624
|240
|8
|Bangladesh
|33
|7680
|233
|9
|Sri Lanka
|33
|7606
|230
|10
|Afghanistan
|14
|3167
|226
|11
|UAE
|21
|4030
|192
|12
|Zimbabwe
|28
|5278
|189
|13
|Nepal
|25
|4624
|185
|14
|Ireland
|35
|6439
|184
|15
|Namibia
|29
|5321
|183
|16
|Scotland
|19
|3475
|183
|17
|Oman
|19
|3238
|170
|18
|Netherlands
|17
|2841
|167
|19
|PNG
|17
|2575
|151
|20
|Singapore
|8
|1194
|149
|21
|Jersey
|18
|2329
|129
|22
|Canada
|17
|2176
|128
|23
|Qatar
|13
|1643
|126
|24
|Hong Kong
|10
|1155
|116
|25
|Uganda
|26
|2952
|114
|26
|USA
|11
|1225
|111
|27
|Bahrain
|11
|1153
|105
|28
|Kuwait
|10
|1044
|104
|29
|Italy
|10
|1015
|102
|30
|Kenya
|17
|1694
|100
|31
|Malaysia
|18
|1716
|95
|32
|Saudi Arabia
|6
|562
|94
|33
|Tanzania
|10
|895
|90
|34
|Bermuda
|12
|1053
|88
|35
|Germany
|25
|2124
|85
|36
|Spain
|12
|1006
|84
|37
|Guernsey
|12
|839
|70
|38
|Denmark
|16
|1090
|68
|39
|Cayman Islands
|8
|529
|66
|40
|Romania
|19
|1238
|65
|41
|Nigeria
|23
|1482
|64
|42
|Botswana
|8
|502
|63
|43
|Belgium
|12
|670
|56
|44
|Vanuatu
|5
|270
|54
|45
|Portugal
|6
|322
|54
|46
|Sweden
|7
|373
|53
|47
|Austria
|10
|528
|53
|48
|Norway
|12
|632
|53
|49
|Argentina
|9
|435
|48
|50
|Malawi
|9
|408
|45
|51
|Finland
|10
|436
|44
|52
|Ghana
|13
|541
|42
|53
|Luxembourg
|12
|481
|40
|54
|Malta
|26
|1019
|39
|55
|Czech Republic
|19
|634
|33
|56
|Sierra Leone
|10
|331
|33
|57
|Hungary
|10
|319
|32
|58
|Cyprus
|6
|154
|26
|59
|Bahamas
|11
|260
|24
|60
|Belize
|6
|132
|22
|61
|Panama
|6
|125
|21
|62
|Rwanda
|11
|206
|19
|63
|Greece
|5
|86
|17
|64
|Thailand
|4
|59
|15
|65
|Seychelles
|6
|54
|9
|66
|Maldives
|9
|51
|6
|67
|Mozambique
|7
|38
|5
|68
|Bulgaria
|22
|110
|5
|69
|Gibraltar
|17
|4
|0
|70
|Eswatini
|6
|0
|0
|71
|Serbia
|5
|0
|0
|72
|Lesotho
|6
|0
|0
|73
|Estonia
|6
|0
|0