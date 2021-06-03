THE BOOK OF LIFE

Scripture is the book of life.

Every living strand that has life on earth is not forever, they grow, multiply for a period of time occupying space on this earth and vanish forever. This is the phenomenon discovered, observed and documented by humans in the history books, science journals and beliefs of many individuals living today.

As written: The faithful church today is no exception. It began on the year 33AD, shall grow, multiply and vanish from the face of this earth on the day of Rapture.

All other living including the majors, short lived kingdoms like the Dinosaurs, Small pox, Malaria, Cholera and billions of Viruses shall occupy Space on this earth for a span of Time. The time slot is predetermined by their Maker.

No Human, Spiritual or Science can alter the “will” of the Almighty Author of Life. This is the Designed book of Creation and Salvation for Human-kind.

We may think that we have eradicated some deadly deceases from this earth, a believer in Christ knows the only deliverer of Humanity is the Maker of Life. [B]

There are no human words to describe “Truth”. Truth, was spoken to the heart of Moses on Mount Sinai, who wrote the 1st five books of Scripture in a Human Language (Hebrew). Moses had nothing to add or remove from what he wrote, he was just an instrument in the obedience to a voice of the Spirit, but to write down the content as heard and simply obey the commands of his God, was the character of a human chosen by the creator of life. So, obedience becomes the primary task of Scripture; to be chosen as a servant of the Almighty.

Scripture reveals that our Creator God is Omnipotent, Omniscient and Omni present. God has scheduled our lives to arrive and depart this world according to “His will”, including His very own Son “Jesus”.

This is the only Prayer Jesus taught his Apostles. Matthew 6:9, “This, then, is how you should pray:

“‘Our Father in heaven,

hallowed be your name,

10 your kingdom come,

your will be done,

on earth as it is in heaven.”

Jesus himself addressed the Almighty God as “Our Father”. So today, we who are now in Christ become his “Blood-Relative” (family of Christ)

Scripture reveals to us; Humanity is the reason for creation of Earth, planned and executed by a Sovereign Creator. According to Scripture, Lord God rested on the 7th day of Creation. So, Adam was raised to the 7th dimension when Lord God blew into his nostrils the heavenly Ingredient. Faith [B] Genesis 2:7, “And the Lord God formed man of the dust of the ground, and breathed into his nostrils the breath of life; and man became a living being.”

Scripture records man was made on the 6th day and God resting the 7th day.

Theologians and intellectuals studying scripture, have made multitudes of religions using this simple phrase in the 1st book of Moses, who wrote everything “as is” he heard from the Sovereign God, on Mount Sinai.

According to Scripture: Only humans have a resting place with their Maker: This is what Jesus told his disciples about the Living and the Dead, while we pass through our adventurous Journey on earth. We are born alone and leave this earth alone.

Apostolic Christianity, simply reveals to the Faithful; 6th day is the number for Man and the 7th is God Himself at rest in His supreme and final dwelling place.

This truth is revealed to the Faithful in the Scripture at the Wedding feast at Cana. Six (6) Clay vessels full of water (Mortal-life) changed to Wine (Spiritual-life).

This is the taste of our “Salvation”. Once tasted shall never erase from your heart! (Our soul is redeemed).

This dwelling place is the “heart and Soul of Human” [B]. Today, separated by a Chasm as Mortal and Spirit (Earthly and Heavenly), the two realms operating within us. Luke 16:26, “And besides all this, between us and you a great chasm has been set in place, so that those who want to go from here to you cannot, nor can anyone cross over from there to us.”

Scripture also reveals to the faithful that this is the Book framed and sealed in eternity.

This is what the creator of humanity requires from His creates whose names are written inside the frame. [A]

Who was responsible to gather the elect of His creation into the boundary of this frame?

According to Apostolic Christianity, the conclusive answer is “Scripture”.

Out of all the living strands He created, only human was created in his image. So, we have something that no other creature has, the “truth” (God Himself) operating in us that has no beginning or end.

Scripture documents this as the Soul. Only the Human was made and given a Soul.

To those who have embraced Scripture as the absolute Truth, the 40 human writers have transferred the commands given to them on to paper as “letter”. So, scripture is just dry food that have to be warmed up with the Spirit of Pentecost to be devoured by the faithful. [B]

Scripture is not for the learned and intelligent, it is for the meek and humble with a contrite spirit. Isaiah 42:1, “Here is my servant, whom I uphold,

my chosen one in whom I delight;

I will put my Spirit on him,

and he will bring justice to the nations.

The Spirit sent upon the Apostles on the day of Pentecost is like the Sun shining upon the faithful who shall use this “Fire of Pentecost” to warm up their food for their soul at any time of the day.

The absolute truth of life on earth or in the universe where we humans happened to live was hidden from the faithful until the 15th century after Christ. The complete set of 66 books make up scripture. Apostle John who was recruited by Jesus is the writer of the last book of scripture, “Revelation” before it was sealed forever. [A]

The four gospels written by four writers carry the same message of “Salvation”, as the books written by Moses, David, Solomon and all the Prophets of the Old Testament. For this reason, all the 66 books of scripture reveal Jesus into the heart of the reader.

Human reasoning is not required to live in Christ. Apostle John witnessed the Glory of God as a river of living water (Grace) flowing upwards, towards the thrown of Grace. This is the river of life in Scripture, our Creator God revealed in the 66th book of the Bible to the Origin of Mankind (Genesis). Those who decide to be immersed in this river shall never be thirsty. These are the waters of salvation. Psalm 1:3, “He shall be like a tree

Planted by the rivers of water,

That brings forth its fruit in its season,

Whose leaf also shall not wither;

And whatever he does shall prosper.”

Scripture records a 6th day, the dimension (Mortal existence of human) Adam fell back to when He was removed from the presence of his Creator. The Lord God rested on the 7th day. So, Adam was raised to the 7th dimension when Lord God blew into his nostrils the heavenly Ingredient. Faith [B]

According to Apostolic Christianity: today on earth we are at the last hour of the 7th day of Creation. the book of Revelation chapters 2&3 (church of Laodicea the Seventh church, shall see Rapture of the Faithful) [B]

The Book of Revelation was written in the 1st century after Christ; The word Laodicea, meaning “Rights of People” accurately describes the days we are living today? This shall be the last Church before the Departure (Rapture) of the Apostolic Church.

Scripture records a kingdom of God where He placed his final and supreme creation, the human Adam. Today the Faithful knows where this realm was and is to come. Adam did fall from the Kingdom of God to the earthly kingdoms with all other living.

It was Adam who decided to eat from the fruit of tree of knowledge which was the forbidden food.

Through scripture, today we understand who we are. Through the blood sacrifice of the Lamb of God, resurrection and Pentecost, God has raised humanity back to the 7th dimension referred to as the day of Rest.

All other Kingdoms of life on earth are in the 5th dimension of creation. only the human was made as the 6th. Today, the 5th and the 6th co-habit the earth in a Spiritual realm. For this reason, kingdoms of the earth are eternally bringing difficulties to humanity. Ephesians 6: 10-12, “finally, my brethren, be strong in the Lord and in the power of His might. 11Put on the whole armor of God, that you may be able to stand against the wiles of the devil. 12For we do not wrestle against flesh and blood, but against principalities, against powers, against the rulers of the darkness of this age, against spiritual hosts of wickedness in the heavenly places. 13Therefore take up the whole armor of God, that you may be able to withstand in the evil day, and having done all, to stand.”

The book of Genesis reveals to the faithful: The Planets of the Universe including Earth, Sun and the Moon were placed in their positions on the 4th day of creation Sun and the moon were placed in their positions, making time as the 4th Dimension. In the 15th century after Christ, man discovered Space as a dimension as all life on earth must occupy space for a short time. Genesis 1:14, “And God said, “Let there be lights in the vault of the sky to separate the day from the night, and let them serve as signs to mark sacred times, and days and years, 15 and let them be lights in the vault of the sky to give light on the earth.” And it was so. “

Life needs space to operate for a limited Time.

Scripture is a framed document in eternity before the world was formed. The Book of life is the Blue-Print of the Tree of Life (Jesus) in the Garden of Eden.

Before Adam was formed from the dust of the earth, scripture was with God. John 1:1 “In the beginning was the Word, and the Word was with God, and the Word was God.”

The last book of the Bible written by the Apostle John, was sealed before the turn of the 1st Century after Christ.

2000 years after Adam, Scripture documents, creator God chose a servant (Abram) to re-install the ingredient (Faith) to humanity. Genesis 12:1, “The Lord had said to Abram, “Go from your country, your people and your father’s household to the land I will show you”.

2000 years from Abraham, Christ was Scheduled to Finish the project of Redemption for Mankind.

3500 years to date, Moses received all the instructions to the Nation of Israel to return back to the God of creation.

3500 years to date, Moses received all the instructions to bring forth a proto type Kingdom of God back to earth, David was chosen to accomplish this task. Through David’s lineage, God sent His Son Jesus to restore the eternal kingdom of God, humanity back to the original Garden. Humanity shall be back in His presence. Revelation 21: 1-2, “Then I saw “a new heaven and a new earth,” for the first heaven and the first earth had passed away, and there was no longer any sea. 2 I saw the Holy City, the New Jerusalem, coming down out of heaven from God, prepared as a bride beautifully dressed for her husband.”

Today we are still on the 7th day of creation. Humanity is struggling to survive the attacks from living kingdoms around us. Many kingdoms dominated the earth before the arrival of man.

Scripture reveals to the faithful that Man was formed from the dust of the earth and was given a life span of 1000 years until the next plan for humanity. [A]

So, all the names of human souls who would return back to eternity were already encrypted in scripture before the 2nd day of creation. It was on 2nd day of creation; God separated the Light from Darkness.

Conclusion: the world is full of trouble and injustice:

Today people ask “Is this the signs of the end-Times documented in the Bible”?

My answer is yes for the Gentiles and today, is just the beginning for the Creator’s very own nation (Israel).

70 years ago, they were scattered all over the Globe, today they have the most powerful and the most sophisticated weapons to protect themselves from the rest of the World.

We as Christians serve the God of Hebrews, meaning our Redeemer is Christ.

Even though Christians are 33% of the Globe and the Hebrews are only 0.18% of the Globe, the God of Hebrews made a Covenant with Abraham through whom All nations will receive the Blessing. This is our Salvation for the Gentiles. [B]

I have read the Bible from cover to cover and have come up with one revelation for Christianity.

The Root of Christianity is the God of Hebrews and it is not a Religion: The Word is “Christianity is you and me” a living Army of Christ chosen to accomplish the covenant for the Hebrew Nation, as written in the Book of Life.

The Creator God chose each servant before the Foundation of the Universe to belong to him, writing our names in the “Book of Life” (Scripture).

According to Scripture, the earth shall go on forever, yet Humanity has a Beginning and an End.

Today, year 2021 AD is still the 7th day of creation and we are at the Final hour of the “Period of Grace” on earth for Gentiles, before He gathers his Full army (the Faithful) to accomplish “His will” for Israel. [B]

This is the Purest form of Apostolic Faith.

Reference [A] 66 Bones That Saw No Decay – By Lucky N – Xulon Press 2018.

Reference [B] Lucky’s Blog.