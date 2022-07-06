The By Your Side Gala Ball – Sydney – 25 June 2022 – Photos thanks to Roy Grafix

The By Your Side Gala Ball” powered by Lak Saviya Foundation Inc was held on the 25th of June 2022 at The Epping Club to raise funds for the Suwa Arana Project of Indira Cancer Trust in Sri Lanka. This will be a centre for special end-of-life care for children, where the whole family can be together during this difficult time.

The event seats were sold out 2 weeks before the event date and raised over AUD 150,000 for the project. Sydney’s best and most popular R&B & Soul band “Brown Sugar”, Sydney’s favourite Lankan DJ “DJ SEBB” & Sydney’s most wanted photographer Roy Gunaratne of RoyGrafix ensured everyone had a wonderful time while contributing to a fabulous cause.

Here are the glamorous photos of the event from Roy’s eyes….

Please visit elanka Facebook page to view all the photos – click here: https://www.facebook.com/media/set/?set=a.5600095920023094&type=3

