The first chronicle on the history of St. Joseph’s College, Colombo 10 titled, *Till the mountains disappear: The Story of St. Joseph’s College* initiated by the independent research of the late *Rev. Dr. Stanley Abeysekera* (the 10th Rector), and further researched for *six years* by the young Old Josephian, *Avishka Senewiratne* was launched on 19 January, 2021 in the presence of *His Lordship, Rt. Rev. Dr. Anton Ranjith, the Auxiliary Bishop of Colombo, Rev. Fr. Victor Silva, Rev. Fr. Sylvester Ranasinghe and Rev. Fr. Travis Gabriel* (former Rectors), *Rev. Fr. Chrispin Leo and Rev. Fr. Joseph Benedict Fernando* (former Vice Rectors), priests, past and present teachers, distinguished Old Boys from the 1950s to 2010s and many distinguished guests. A splendid review for this book was delivered by *General Gerry de Silva*, former Commander of the Sri Lanka Army, who was a student of the late Rev. Fr. Peter Pillai. The book contains the untiring efforts of Archbishop Bonjean in establishing St. Joseph’s College, the chronicle of events from 1896 to 2019, a special section on the buildings and architecture of the College, rare letters, extracts from memoirs and salient snippets. It also contains over 200 rare photographs and 13 finely sketched illustrations of historical events.

The book, *a limited edition hard cover, is priced at Rs.2000*. Contact the following numbers to order and reserve your very own piece of College History.

0766122345

0768811605