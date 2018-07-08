THE “GENTLE GIANT” LIVES ON – By Des Kelly

The name suits him just fine. Donald (Don) Williams, still another superb “Country Singer/Guitarist” has recently “passed-on” to the “Opry” in the sky. He was only 78 years old, began his career in 1964, with “his folk band” the Poso Seco Singers, in Corpus Christi, moved to Nashville after his band broke up, to further his career as a popular Singer/Songwriter, whose debut “The shelter of your eyes” hit the “charts” in 1973.

Don’s greatest accomplishment was the fact that every one of his “singles” hit the “top 40” on the Billboard Country Charts from 1974-1991, not a bad effort from this “gentle giant” whose penchant for simple melodic love songs was obvious as he strummed his guitar and sang numbers like “It must be love” & “I believe in you”(one of his greatest hits)

I have decided to “feature” Don Williams on eLanka for a few reasons. Although he did not receive the publicity of other great “Country Stars”, he was still a superb singer, wrote many “love-songs”(Country-Style), played his guitar & “looked the part”, sang his love-songs with “feeling” and, most of all, as a “dedication” to my own dad, who used to “sing along” with Don. Williams, who was his “favourite” Country Singer. These songs are for you, dad, and dozens of my eLanka readers who, no doubt, will agree with me,

Desmond Kelly

Star of eLanka

(Editor-in-Chief)