







The good old days in good old Ceylon

Off to School in red Double Decker

> The ride was a must in a CTB bus

> One leg on the foot board

> The other dangling free

> Imminent danger

> Was a mere glee

> 20 kids plus

> In a space for three

> Hung on the silver pole

> How many could it hold?

> Galle Road to Maradana

> 5c half price ticket

> Cost was not so dear

> Cut school on a lazy Friday,

> Off to the show at 10.30, the Liberty,

> Queued down the street not long to go

> Braving the sun for ten thirty show

> ABBA the movie, the latest release in 70mm

> The gallery destination please

> The cheapest seats, a 55c each,

> Dripping sweat from our chins to our knees

> Gallery was for the lower class

> Rs 1.10 for the second class

> Never could afford the first class

> ODC was for the upper class

> Been there free of charge

> Once thrown out by security guards

> Balcony was certainly no go

> There was always not enough dough

> Friend drove a Morris, we’d all pile on in

> His friend had Ford, a little more space

> Uncle too had a car

> That kept us all fit

> With a “thallu” start to gain more pace

> Waited for March, big match day

> And the Cycle Parade was before that day

> Collect the money for thosi kade

> And the fun was to ring the College bell before the end of

> school time.

> First stop was the belfry, to ring the bell then run like

> hell,

> laughing all the way.

> Then the man in charge shouting and start chasing all the

> way

> Meet the girl friend for a chat

> Holding hands was the most we got.

> Bus halt the preferred place

> These were the good old days.

> Zellers, Knickerbocker Glory and Bambalapitiya flats

> Perhaps some of you are too young to appreciate this…

> You may however ask your parents and they would agree.

> When the worst thing you could do at school was smoke in

> the

> bathrooms, fail a test or chew gum.

> And the banquets were in the tuck-shop,

> And we danced to a gramophone later, and all the girls wore

> fluffy pastel gowns,

>

> And the boys wore ‘longs’ for the first time,

> And we were allowed to stay out and watch a 9.30 PM show at

> the

> Liberty and the Majestic and the Savoy

> And the biggest thrill was holding hands…!

> When a Sunbeam Alpine or an MG was everyone’s dream

> car,

> To cruise, peel out, lay rubber and watch the road races and

> people went steady.

> It was the greatest weekend to go to

> the Galle Face Hotel’s ‘Coconut Grove’ with the

> JETLINERS,

>

> or The Ceylinco Ball Room with the SPITFIRES

> Or The Little Hut With the AMAZING GRACE

> Or The Akasa Kade with Sam the Man! / Sun & Sand

> And no one ever asked where the car keys were ’cause

> they were always

> in the car, in the ignition,

> and the doors were never locked,

> and you got into big trouble if you accidentally locked the

> doors at

> home, since no one ever had a key.

> Remember, lying on your back on the grass with our friends

> and saying

> things like “That cloud looks like a…”

> Playing cricket with no adults to help kids with the rules

> of the game.

> Back then, cricket was not a psychological group learning

> experience –

> It was a game!

> Remember when stuff from the store came without safety caps

> and

> hermetic seals ’cause no one had yet tried to poison a

> perfect

> stranger?

> With all our progress… Don’t you just wish… Just

> once…..

> You Could slip back in time and savour the slower pace…

> And share it with the children of the 80’s and

> 90’s…

> So, send this on to someone who can still remember

> Bill Haley and the Comets,

> The Hardy Boys,

> Laurel & Hardy,

> Roy Rogers and ‘Trigger’,

> Famous Five,

> The Galle Face Green,

> The Lone Ranger, Kinross…. The Otters,

> The Piccadilly at Wellawatte,

> ‘house-dances’, Jam Sessions,

> Zellers at Bamba,

> ‘The Blue Leopard’ and of course Sirisanda…

> Bill Forbes and The Jay Cee Shows at Mount Lavinia Hotel

> And Evenings filled with bike rides,

> Playing in cowboy land, and visits to the pool…

> The ‘Bamba Flats’….

> Fish & Chips & Sundaes with that special Chocolate

> sauce at the ‘Fountain Cafe.’

> Mouth-watering “knicker bocker glory”, and the

> jaggery sundae.

> Buriyani at Pilawoos.

> Mayfair….Lion House …

> When being sent to the principal’s office was nothing

> compared to the

> fate that awaited a misbehaving student at home.

> Basically, we were in fear for our lives,

> But it wasn’t because of terrorism’….drive by

> shootings,

> drugs, gangs, alcohol and road rage…etc.

> Our parents and grandparents were a much bigger threat!

> But we all survived….

> Because their love was greater than their threat.

> Didn’t that make you feel good? .

> Just to go back and say, “Yeah, I remember that!’

> ……..

> And was it really that long ago?







