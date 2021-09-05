THE HALLELUJAH CHORUS – MAGNIFICIENT

This is an inventive rendition of Handel’s Hallelujah Chorus.

As people weren’t allowed to sing in church because of Covid-19, this is what they came up with.

A digital project bringing together live and recorded performances of Handel’s Hallelujah Chorus – in spectacular pandemic style.

Three hundred and fifty singers from Spain and Portugal together with professional musicians, in the magnificent Gothic Basilica of St Mary by the Sea in Barcelona.

Videos were projected onto various surfaces inside the Church.