The Hirdaramani Group partners with Parley for the Oceans on eco-innovation and ocean conservation efforts

Pioneering global apparel manufacturer, the Hirdaramani Group has partnered with Parley for the Oceans, an environmental organization, global collaboration network and leading player in the field of upcycling and repurposing plastic waste in apparel and footwear manufacturing industries.

Hirdaramani will be collaborating with Parley in a two-pronged partnership. In their business partnership, Hirdaramani will work to incorporate Parley Ocean Plastic® to its product range. In addition, the companies will work together on ocean conservation, eco-innovation, and beach clean-up initiatives. The collaboration is expected to open new opportunities within the Group’s existing customer base while exploring possibilities with new customers keen to use Parley Ocean Plastic® fabrics and accessories.

“Our vision is to create eco-innovative products for leading global brands and our partnership with Parley for the Oceans offers us new and exciting ways to achieve this vision. The fight against marine plastic pollution is a cause the Hirdaramani Group has championed for many years. Today, this cause has greater urgency as Sri Lanka is facing one of the worst marine ecological disasters in its history following the MV X-Press Pearl catastrophe. Its impact will be felt for many decades. We are at a crucial crossroad and are approaching a point of no return. It is vital that all stakeholders collaborate to counter the effects and act now,” commented Thusitha Cooray, CEO- Hirdaramani Discovery Lab, Hirdaramani Group.

For Hirdaramani, Parley’s multi-faceted approach to eco-innovation and collaboration is key. Parley Sri Lanka focuses on coastal cleanups and educating local youth and communities. Since November 2018, Parley Sri Lanka has collected over 11,700lbs of marine debris in collaboration with an array of central and local government agencies, local NGOs and private businesses. Alongside the cleanups, each event is coupled with awareness sessions and creative engagement activities — providing a great opportunity to connect the volunteers with the oceans and to make them understand how their actions, both good and bad, can affect the oceans.

“We are delighted to partner with the Hirdaramani Group on a joint vision around eco-innovative products and conservation activities, addressing the key threats towards our oceans while empowering brands and consumers to adopt a plastic-conscious mentality. Our partnership comes at a pivotal time for Sri Lanka, in the wake of the recent marine ecological disaster. Industry-led responses to ocean and climate threats are now more critical than ever before,” said Irushinie Wedage, Director, Parley Sri Lanka.

The damage caused as a result of the recent marine disaster including the loss of ecosystems, marine life and livelihoods for low-income families dependent on fishing and other related industries is at an immense scale. While contributing significantly to clean-up efforts, the Hirdaramani Group will also raise funds for the cause, ensuring maximum impact and accountability through a consolidated fund and a trusted partner.

ABOUT PARLEY

Parley for the Oceans is the global network where creators, thinkers and leaders from the creative industries, brands, governments and environmental groups come together to raise awareness for the beauty and fragility of the oceans and collaborate on projects that can end their destruction. The organization has formed alliances with major partners including adidas, Anheuser Busch InBev (Corona), American Express, the Republic of the Maldives, the United Nations, the World Bank and collaborators spanning the worlds of science, art, fashion, design, entertainment, sports, space and ocean exploration.

Learn more and join the movement at www.parley.tv

ABOUT HIRDARAMANI

A pioneer of the Sri Lankan apparel industry, we brighten the world of fashion with new ways to succeed. At Hirdaramani, we don’t just manufacture clothing. Our teams foster exclusive relationships with customers to create style leading, cost-effective solutions to produce the finest garments for discerning consumers worldwide. With innovative discovery labs, premium production and an intelligent global network, we source, shape and deliver tomorrow’s trends, today. As a future-focused organization, we also commit to do the right thing today, for a better tomorrow.

www.hirdaramani.com