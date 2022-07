THE IMF DOCTOR – by Ernest Macintyre

THE IMF HAS STATED THAT IT WILL RESUME BAILOUT TALKS WHEN A STABLE GOVERNMENT IS ESTABLISHED.

THIS STATEMENT SUGGESTS THAT THE IMF PEOPLE ARE NOT POSSESSED OF IMAGINATION.

IMAGINATION IS MORE IMPORTANT THAN THE MENTAL PROCESSES THAT HUMANS ROUTINELY RESORT TO.

CAN THE IMF IMAGINE THAT PART OF THE ROAD STRUCTURE TO A STABLE GOVERNMENT IS THE OXYGEN FOR THE PEOPLE TO “BREATHE” SATISFACTORILY AGAIN, WHILE THE POSSIBLY LONG DRAWN OUT PROCESS TO A STABLE GOVERNMENT GOES ON.

DURING A COMPLICATED LUNG TREATMENT IN A HOSPITAL IN WHICH POOR BREATHING IS OCCURING, THE DOCTOR DOES NOT SAY, ” WAIT, YOU WILL BE OK ONCE YOU BECOME STABLE AGAIN, THEN YOUR BREATHING WILL IMPROVE”. THE PATIENT NEEDS OXYGEN DESPERATELY , AS PART OF THE PROCESS TO REACH STABILITY.

MY THOUGHT IS , THAT SPEAKER AND PARLIAMENT CREATE IMMEDIATELY A COMMITTEE LEGALLY ENTITLED TO NEGOTIATE WITH THE IMF AND THE BAILOUT PROCESS BEGIN, EVEN WHILE THE VERY LIKELY PROTRACTED PROCESS TO FORM A STABLE GOVERNMENT GOES ON.

THE PATIENT , THAT IS THE PEOPLE, MUST BE GIVEN “OXYGEN” WHILE THE IMF PROCESS IS ONGOING AS PART OF THE NORMALIZATION PROCESS ( STABLE GOVERNMENT ) THAT GOES ON.