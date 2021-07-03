The Month of July- by Sugee Kannangara

Source:Brisbane 4EB Sri Lankan Newsletter – Dæhæna – July 2021

July is named after the Roman emperor Julius Caesar. In July, while the northern hemisphere enjoys mid- summer, the shortest day passed on 21 June, the southern hemisphere dreams of lengthening days, albeit cold.

According to western tradition, July birthstone is Ruby, the gemstone associated with contentment, love, and integrity. The flower of July is the Water Lilly symbolic of love and life. The full moon in July is known as the Buck Moon because it is around this time that new antlers emerge from a buck’s forehead. The full moon poya day in July is significant to Sri Lankan Buddhists. It is known as the day the Buddha’s tooth relic, the symbol of sovereignty of the land was brought by Princess Hemamala and Prince Dantha.

In the Buddhist world, July is known as the month of Esala. It commemorates the Buddha’s deliverance of the first sermon to the five ascetics and setting in motion the Wheel of the Dhamma at Saranath. It is also the month during which the Great Renunciation of Prince Siddhartha occurred.

For Sri Lankan Catholics July is significant because Our Lady of Madu is celebrated in the first week of July.

In Australia, July marks the Black History month, dedicated to Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander history, heritage and cultures which acknowledge and celebrate First Australians’ achievements and contributions. Black History month is aligned with 2021 NAIDOC WEEK from 4 – 11 July whose theme is “Heal Country”.