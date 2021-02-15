The newest for fine food – Rodrigo’s

Source:Island

“A fleeting thought crystallized into the opening of our first outlet in August 2019. A thought which grew into introducing quality food with legendary flavours, maintaining the traditional standards – started by Thomas Rodrigo (1868-1945) and continued by Cyril Rodrigo and then by my father Devaka Rodrigo (1933-2015).”

That was Chanaka Rodrigo speaking to me about his new food container café at Malalasekera Mawatha near the CR&FC grounds. I was meeting him and his wife Ranga, who moved away from her lucrative career in the textile business, to support her husband. Support she has given fully, and done much as Chanaka credits her with being the superlative planner.

The Entrepreneurial Vision

Chanaka confided that a sure sign of his new enterprise succeeding was that he was continuing the tradition of quality food at affordable prices which both his father, grandfather and great grandfather were renowned for. Adding to the importance of the occasion is that the majority of his employees are trusted old hands. More than 15 of them have worked with him earlier; one for almost 40 years. Some had started with his father, Devaka. This dedication to service and quality of food is assured and instilled in their minds. The senior staff members are able to replicate the food that has been tried and tested and well accepted by the many customers of past years. I must add here that I ordered their lamprais recently and was most satisfied.

Rodrigo’s undoubtedly has a strong customer base and Chanaka is confident his newest food outlet will be patronized well. Assured are those older patrons of their restaurants. He is also very keen to ensure that young blood too will join the loyalty group.

Menus are curated each week with Rodrigo’s specialties. Heading the list of course is their lamprais. The menu also includes various pies and other varieties of confectionery including the classic chocolate cake and the famous cheese cake without cheese. The older generation recognizes tradition and while going back down memory lane when enjoying themselves will surely hope that past excellence is maintained. It surely will since one of the aims of Chanaka and also his helpers is maintaining excellence they are reputed for.

Chanaka clearly stated that he is not seeking profit. Not at all. He only wishes to maintain the good reputation of his heritage and the family name. Despite heavy competition and the new trend in home baking, he dreams that his new enterprise Rodrigo’s will be more financially viable – so that he can achieve his desire to share profits with his faithful employees.

To me, and I am sure to very many others who appreciate the continued success of past generations of entrepreneurs and business persons, it is highly gratifying to see sons and daughters of successful Business Families continuing family traditions.

Very many are rushing to the cutest container café in Colombo at Malalasekera Mawata, and also ordering delivery of food; so why don’t you?

We wish Chanaka and his beautiful wife all success in this new venture – Rodrigo’s!