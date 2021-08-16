The Only South Indian Texas BBQ Joint In The US | Word of Mouth

Tucked away in Buffalo’s Black Rock neighborhood is Southern Junction, the only restaurant combining Texas barbecue with South Indian flavors. Chef-owner Ryan Fernandez moved to Texas from India during his childhood and immediately took refuge in the similarities between Texas BBQ & South Indian street cooking, as both are cooked low and slow over live fire. After moving to Buffalo, quitting his job in the tech industry, and working at several restaurants, Ryan opened up his own restaurant where he serves brisket, sausage, and ribs alongside tikka, curries, cardamom cornbread, serrano mac and cheese, and more.