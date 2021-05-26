“THE PALACE” – by Des Kelly

Many have heard about it, many have actually been there, for special garden parties, hoping to, at least, catch a glimpse of Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth the 2nd, whose home and office this is, and many other Prime Ministers, Heads of State and Dignitaries have been even luckier to be especially invited there, to meet and talk with a wonderful Monarch who has now ruled the Commonwealth of Nations, including Australia for nigh on 70 years. Her reign started, at the sad death of her father King George Vl, on the 6th of February, 1952. One moment, she was Princess Elizabeth, the next, she was the new Queen.

Strangely, our new Queen and her husband, Prince Philip were not at their huge palace when the news broke that King George had passed on, in fact, she and her party were at the Treetops Hotel in Kenya when the sad news broke.

To get back to Buckingham Palace, the subject of this most interesting video sent to me by my friend Chris. Lawton O.A.M., I feel sure that not too many people are aware of what a spectacular “home” this is, but then, it IS the home (one of them anyway), of a Royal Lady who is second to none, in my book, Her Royal Majesty, Queen Elizabeth ll, so I would like my readers of eLanka to watch this great video and enjoy every minute of it.

Desmond Kelly.

(Editor-in-Chief) eLanka.