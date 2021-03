“THE QUEEN OF ARTS” – By Des Kelly

“JUST GRAB YOURSELF A DECK OF CARDS, YOU MIGHT FIND YOURSELF AN ACE, BUT THE PRETTIEST CARD, OF THE WHOLE DAMN LOT, YOU’LL FIND AT MAXIE’S PLACE”.

The “QUEEN” of arts is magnificent, Max. This Cartoon will undoubtedly be admired all around the World, via eLanka, for a start. Thank you for sending it in, to me. Sri Lanka should be very proud of you.

Desmond Kelly.

(Editor-in-Chief) eLanka.

Acrylic on canvas….121 x 91 cms…FYI…..They are…Freddy – Brian – John – Roger-