THE SULLEN HILLS (SACRED TEARS TRILOGY) – by RODERIC GRIGSON

Civil war is threatening to tear the island nation of Sri Lanka apart. One of David’s intelligence operatives’ stumbles across a plot by a group of tea estate workers to establish an independent state in the middle of the country. David, on active duty in the north, must convince his superiors that the threat in the hill country is real but then something goes terribly wrong. Priyani in her role as an international relief coordinator, must contend with David’s continued absence and a terrible humanitarian crisis caused by the fighting. Having to deal with a bloated government bureaucracy and the blatant corruption of the Indian Peace Keeping Forces makes her job extremely challenging and dangerous. Sami unhappy with his life in a refugee camp, worries about his sister who misses their mother and grandparents still trapped in the embattled city of Jaffna. Hoping to get some news about his family, he agrees to travel into the separatist stronghold on a secret mission for the government. The mission takes on a new urgency as he races to rescue a young woman he believed to be dead.

Copies can be purchased through AMAZON at this location. : https://www.amazon.com/-/e/B00G12ZWFY