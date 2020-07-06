The Tree – by Oscar E V Fernando

Frolics and flows the stream-mid farm, dale and dell-

In Succulent feeding the flourishing tree for ages past.

Coarsened rough arms spread to heaven in rapturous swell,

Beseeching shade for the earth so hotly parched.

A haven of rest for chirpy tweeting birds at nest.

With soprano ed orchestrations at its best

In watchful eye of doting parents each in attendance-

With a vigilance wrapped in tender attention.









Its hungry mouth deeply pressed on earth to suck-

Food and water from Mother Nature’s muck.

Gives and receives breath to self and humanity

In a constant flow and in ceaseless osmotic activity.

Soaked-drenched at times-with pouring rain in heavy beat

Braves the scorching sun-spewing its needling heat.

Clutched by the cool streams-shaded by clouds that float and fleet-

In a cascade of nature’s solidarity-thus evolving in maturity.









A feast for the eager inspired eye to portray.

A place of rest to the passersby on its weary stride

Creators Genius in His Genesis Foretaste

Revere Ye Man! The tree for sustenance beauty and pride.

Midst humble and silent service this gentle giant bestows

Comes the cruel poacher-fells the edifice in one choppy blow

Swiftly ending a life that spawned its beauty a thousand years or more

Is it no sin to prevent our progeny to behold such beauty in pride and glow?









That nature succors each other in solidarity-will not the greedy humans see-

How with care must he share and sustain nature in his short mortality

With no cruelty to vandalize The Tree so Beautifully Divined-

That lives and let live in peace-we have thus opined.

Oscar E V Fernando

July 2020







