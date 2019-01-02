The world’s best restaurants are named by TripAdvisor – and it’s France that’s home to the No1, with an eatery in NOTTINGHAM coming fourth

The ranking has been compiled by website TripAdvisor for its 2018 Travellers’ Choice Restaurants Awards

Second-best restaurant on the list is Martin Berasategui followed by El Celler de Can Roca, both in Spain

Top rated UK restaurants are Adam’s in Birmingham and Belmond Le Manoir aux Quat’Saisons, Oxfordshire

Both these restaurants also ranked commendably in the global list, coming 11th and 15th respectively

The top-ranked restaurant in America is Gabriel Kreuther in New York, which comes 16th in the global list

The world’s best fine dining restaurants have been named by TripAdvisor, with French eatery Au Crocodile in Strasbourg rated number one and Restaurant Sat Bains in Nottingham coming fourth.

They have been handed the accolades as part of TripAdvisor’s 2018 Travellers’ Choice Restaurants Awards, which are decided by an algorithm that analyses the millions of reviews and opinions collected in a single year from travellers around the world.

The second-best restaurant in the ranking is Martin Berasategui followed by El Celler de Can Roca, both in Spain, while in fifth place is Restaurante Benazuza in Mexico. The top-ranked restaurant in America is Gabriel Kreuther in New York, which comes 16th overall.

The world’s best fine dining restaurants have been named with Strasbourg eatery Au Crocodile rated number one. Pictured is the dining room

Au Crocodile holds a Michelin star under its head chef Franck Pelux. Pictured is one of the dishes available in the fine dining restaurant

Coming second in the ranking is Martin Berasategui, pictured, a three-Michelin-starred restaurant in Lasarte, just outside San Sebastian in Spain

The Martin Berasategui restaurant is named after the head chef, who has a number of tasting menus on offer

Top-rated restaurant Au Crocodile holds a Michelin star under its head chef, Franck Pelux.

Dishes on the £132-a-head menu include roasted fillet of venison, beets and pepper sauce; pike perch poached, potato mousse and sauerkraut extraction; and sea bream in a bread crust with candied celeriac and smoked beurre blanc.

Second place Martin Berasategui is a three-Michelin-starred restaurant in Lasarte, just outside San Sebastian, named after the head chef.

On his tasting menus – which cost up to £232 a head – you might discover dishes such as red mullet with edible scale crystals, fennel with saffron and liquid baby squid bonbon; seafood and seaweed tremble, plankton, and prawn consommé; and stuffed Iberian pork trotters, braised endives with quince paste and crunchy black pudding ‘pearls’.

Third-place El Celler de Can Roca, in Girona, has a 91 per cent excellent rating on TripAdvisor and is known for being a family-run business, with one diner writing on the review site: ‘An absolutely stunning dining experience.’

Fourth-placed Restaurant Sat Bains in 2003 was the first restaurant in the English city to win a Michelin star – and it has since won another.

Third place El Celler de Can Roca in Girona, Spain, has a 91 per cent excellent rating on TripAdvisor and is a family run business

One diner’s review of El Celler de Can Roca in Spain says: ‘An absolutely stunning dining experience.’ Pictured is one of the dishes on offer

Restaurant Sat Bains in Nottingham, pictured, is fourth on the list and is the highest ranked restaurant in the UK

Restaurant Sat Bains in 2003 was the first restaurant in the English city to win a Michelin star – and it has since won another

Fifth-placed Restaurante Benazuza in Cancun has a 91 per cent excellent rating and praise lavished on it from customers. Pictured is one of its dishes