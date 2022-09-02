This meal trend is taking over Sri Lankan social media- by ChriShalle Shalini

Source:Dailymirror

2022 has been the year of cutting back. Cutting back on the little joys life has to offer. For many young people, Sri Lanka’s severe economic crisis meant that they had to forego casual meet-ups with friends and cut back on their comfort food deliveries. Why? Everything is double the price!

Over the last few months, however, one of Sri Lanka’s traditional ways of packing meals with a banana leaf, better known by its native name “Kesel Kole Bath ‘, has been making regular appearances on social media, with a new twist.

Packing a meal in a banana leaf has been an ancient practice followed in the food culture of Sri Lanka. Over the last few months, videos of at least five individuals serving and eating together on banana leaves began to circulate virally on social media platforms like TikTok, Instagram and YouTube.

Unlike being seated around the dining table and eating on our own plate, this way of eating was interesting and brought a feeling of togetherness

“I was very interested to find out more about this trend because whenever I opened TikTok, the first few videos that appeared on the feed were about this Kesel Kole Bath. It made me try this out with my friends because I didn’t want to miss out on this hashtag,” said one social media influencer who wished to remain anonymous.

In Sri Lanka, this banana leaf meal trend comes at an equally distressing time. The entire exercise isn’t reserved for consuming a large meal served on a banana leaf but involves the entire process of preparation as well.

The trend goes like this. A family or group of friends visit a supermarket and buy groceries required to make this meal. (This includes each of their contribution to this little meal project) Back home, they start preparing the meal together. When the dishes are finally done, the banana leaves are laid out on the floor. The food is then arranged in a particular way on the banana leaf, which serves as both the platter and plate. And the final step is to sit on either side of this arrangement and enjoy the meal together.

The most popular menu for this trend usually involves rice and curry, Biriyani, Fried Rice, Chicken curry, sausages and salads. String hoppers and desserts have also paid an appearance on occasion.

It’s not just a trend

We were curious to find out why people were trying this trend out, during an acute economic crisis, when almost every grocery item is double the price. Here is what we heard from a few who experienced this meal.

“The first time I saw a vlog on this, I too wondered how this idea gained fame which has grown into an island-wide trend. When my friends and I decided to try this, we had absolutely no idea about the reason behind it. Somehow we fixed a date and planned out everything and finally sat around the “Kesel Kole” to feast. It was fun and exciting to have shared a delicious and wholesome, home-cooked meal together. Unlike being seated around the dining table and eating on our own plate, this way of eating was interesting and brought a feeling of togetherness; and it was then we discovered that the reason behind the scene all about strengthening the bond we have with our dear ones, said Kameesha Kumarasinghe.

In comparison to the earlier days, most of us skip meals or go for lighter ones. Even gathering as a family or friends for a meal barely happens.

“I think, at a time of crisis, it is considered very economical and healthy to have a meal like this as it is not so costly and not time-consuming. In fact, just like the ‘peduru party’ this too will very soon become part of every Lankan household as “Kesel Kole party,” another young social media user, Thushini Perera said.

We asked Kameesha if it felt right to post pictures of a fancy meal, at a time when some struggled to even put a single meal on their tables. “This activity is not done with any means to offend anybody. It’s purely to engage with each other and strengthen relationships. It is more like some of the traditions of the Sinhala and Tamil New Year.

So I think it is optional and just another trend which you can either choose to or not choose to follow. None of these videos that went viral has ever conveyed an offensive takeaway. Some could wonder how it is possible to do this at a time like this where products are quite expensive, but since this includes everybody’s contribution for the main meal, beverages and desserts it is actually a fair meal,” Kameesha said.