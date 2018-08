No decentralized budget for MPs for 8 months: JO The Government had failed to release the decentralized budget funds to MPs for the past eight months, the Joint Opposition (JO) said today.

Electoral System not important: UNP seniors The electoral system under which the PC Elections should be held was not important for the UNP as the party wanted the Provincial Council Elections held as soon as possible under any system, several party seniors said today.

ICRC assures cooperation to Army’s humanitarian roles The new Head of the International Committee of the Red Cross (ICRC) delegation in Sri Lanka, Loukas Petridis called on Army Commander Mahesh Senanayake and assured his full cooperation to humanitarian roles of the Army.

BJP's Swamy goes to Medamulana, meets MR Bharatiya Janata Party's (BJP) Dr. Subramanian Swamy arrived in Sri Lanka today and called on former President Mahinda Rajapaksa at Medamulana. In a tweet, Mr. Rajapaksa said, “I welcomed my good friend Dr. Subramanian Swamy and I’m honoured to accept his invitation to speak in New Delhi,”