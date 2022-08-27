Tomato Fever is misleading name for Hand, Foot and Mouth Disease, say doctors

Source:Dailynews

INDIA: Tomato fever is not a scientific name. It has been loosely used to describe a common mild viral illness called Hand Foot and Mouth disease, as per the experts. “Unfortunately, a recent publication in The Lancet claims that the lesions gradually enlarge to the size of a tomato, which is completely wrong, misleading and alarming,” experts said.

According to Dr. Rajeev Jayadevan, a member of IMA in Kochi, “The illness is commonly caused by the Coxsackie virus which results in small 4-6 mm red spots on the skin that later become bubbles with fluid inside. The skin lesions can appear on the hands, feet and buttocks. It spreads by contact between young children and is self-limiting, requiring only supportive treatment. It has no connection with tomatoes.”

In the past few days, some reports have emerged from Kerala regarding a new endemic disease, by the name, tomato fever. “The community is just recovering from Covid and is therefore very sensitive and receptive to new endemics. Also, this type of news creates panic,” Dr. Dhiren Gupta, paediatric intensivist, Sir Ganga Ram Hospital, said.

“It looks like it’s a form of HFMD with additional symptoms of joint pains and high-grade fever. Anyway, HFMD itself is a syndrome which can be caused by different enteroviruses. Symptoms vary from type of virus, age group and immunity status of the patient. In general, it’s not life-threatening in the general population,” Dhiren Gupta said.

The fever can also cause rashes to appear on hands, feet and buttocks and can also cause ulcers in the mouth.

A Lancet study revealed on Saturday that India has recorded as many as 82 cases of tomato flu or tomato fever since the virus was first reported in Kerala on May 6.

According to the study, the common infectious disease targeting mostly children aged one to five years and immunocompromised adults could also be a new variant of Hand, Foot and Mouth disease.

Tomato flu and the treatment is similar to other viral infections such as the flu. Recent reports have suggested that the virus is related to Coxsackie A 17, which belongs to the group of enteroviruses, the advisory read.

“Isolation should be followed for 57 days from onset of any symptom to prevent the spread of infection to other children or adults,” the advisory read.

The Centre also suggested prevention measures to curb the spread of the infection among children. They are:

* Avoid immediate contact with the infected person

* Educate your child about the signs and symptoms and its side effects

*Tell your child not to hug or touch children having fever or rash symptoms

*You should encourage your children about hygiene maintenance and stopping thumb or finger sucking habits

* Encourage the child to use a handkerchief in case of running nose or coughing to avoid the spread of the disease

.Don’t scratch or rub the blister and wash every time you touch these blisters

.Try to keep your child hydrated by motivating them to drink plenty of water, milk, or juice, whatever they prefer

.If your child develops symptoms of tomato fever, immediately isolate them from other children to inhibit disease progression.

* All utensils, clothes, and other utility items (for e.g. bedding) should be separated and sanitized regularly.

* Always use warm water to clean skin or for bathing the child

*Take a nutrition-rich, balanced diet to boost immunity

* It is essential to get enough rest and sleep to promote healing

The tomato flu was first identified in Kerala’s Kollam district on May 6, 2022. The flu was named on the basis of the eruption of red and painful blisters throughout the body that gradually enlarged to the size of a tomato.

Meanwhile, in the latest development, India’s Health Ministry issued an advisory on tomato flu, which is also known as Hand, Foot and Mouth Disease (HFMD).

The advisory has been issued to the states after more than 100 cases were reported from Kerala, Tamil Nadu, Odisha and Haryana.

A recent study by the Lancet Respiratory Medicine Journal stated that the “tomato flu” was first identified in India on May 6 and has so far infected children under the age of five. This viral illness has led to an alert in the neighbouring states of Tamil Nadu and Karnataka.

The Regional Medical Research Centre in Bhubaneswar reported that additionally 26 children (aged 1-9 years) have been reported as having the disease in Odisha.

The Health Ministry advisory noted: “The name Tomato Flu comes from the main symptom of this disease, i.e, tomato-shaped blisters on several body parts. The blisters start as red-coloured small blisters and resemble tomatoes when they enlarge.”

“Primary symptoms observed in children with Tomato Flu are similar to those of other viral infections, which include fever, rashes and pain in joints. Rashes on skin can also lead to skin irritation,” it added.

Symptoms of this disease include mild fever, loss of appetite, malaise and often a sore throat. These are the symptoms experienced in the beginning.

The report mentioned that one or two days after the fever begins, small red spots appear which change to blisters and then to ulcers. The sores are usually located on the tongue, gums, inside of the cheeks, palms and soles.

Tomato flu is a self-limiting infectious disease as the signs and symptoms resolve after a few days, the ministry said.

It also mentioned that the disease appears to be a clinical variant of the so-called HFMD that is common in school-going children.

The ministry said: “Infants and young children are also prone to this infection through use of nappies, touching unclean surfaces as well as putting things directly into the mouth. HFMD occurs mainly in children under 10 years of age, but it can occur in adults too.”

The health ministry’s statement said that the best way to prevent this disease is by maintaining proper hygiene and sanitisation of the surrounding environment as well as preventing the infected child from sharing toys, clothes, food, or other items with other non-infected children.

The Lancet study mentioned that the rare viral infection is in an “endemic state” and is considered non-life-threatening. But, it added that there’s a need to prevent further outbreaks because of the dreadful experience of the COVID-19 pandemic.