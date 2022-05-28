Too hot to handle: The world’s 10 spiciest cuisines – By Brian Johnston

SICHUAN

Green and red chillies (and chilli oil) are lavishly used in this regional Chinese cuisine, sometimes to impart heat and not necessarily eaten. Sichuan pepper adds to the mouth-numbing sensation. Classic spicy dishes include mapo tofu, gong-bao chicken and dan-dan noodles. The supreme challenge is hotpot, which leaves you sweating for a week. Some say Hunan cuisine is even spicier, with the use of pickled chillies also liberal. See tsichuan.com

MEXICO

Mexico often tops spiciest lists, but perhaps more because chillies are used so widely (even in desserts and with fruit) than because Mexican dishes are particularly spicy. Chillies originated here, and get widespread use as an ingredient either roasted, smoked, dried, mashed or chopped raw. Smoky chilli powder and pickled jalapeños are used as condiments. Mexico also stands out for its variety, with over 100 types of chilli such as pablano, jalapeño, habanero and tabasco. See visitmexico.com

ETHIOPIA

A powdered mix called berbere containing chillies and other heat-producing spices is used liberally in Ethiopia, starting at breakfast, when berbere paste is slathered on pancake-like flatbread. Berbere is inevitably used in the stews that are an Ethiopian staple, with the chicken-and-egg stew doro wat often the hottest if you’re after a challenge. Sautéed vegetables, baked fish and minced-beef dishes also pack a punch. See visitethiopia.travel