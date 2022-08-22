Top Occupations for Australian Immigration in 2022

Source:Aussizzgroup

The pandemic did not deter the hopes of skilled professionals who want to work and migrate to Australia. It was the country’s administration conducting invitation rounds in 2021.

Currently, there are 200 occupations updated by the DHA (Department of Home Affairs). Before understanding the entire process, you should be aware of different occupations in demand in 2022. The fact of the matter is all occupations have an upper ceiling with scores cut-off.

Applicants obtaining high points secure an invitation for state nomination in Australia. It is for professionals to score the highest points for an invitation with healthcare, engineering, Information Technology, accounting, social work, and trade occupations.

With Skilled Occupation List (SOL) updated for 2022, you have to understand the different procedures before applying for General Skilled Migration visas. Before going a step further, you should be aware of the top occupations.

In-demand Australian occupations 2022

The list of 10 occupations for Australia in 2022 will help job seekers to figure out what they have to do. If you want to qualify for a particular job, you need to assess your skills. Increase your chances of getting hired with the help of the 10 occupations listed below: