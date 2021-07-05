“Totally Fixed Where We Are” – “Total Eclipse of the Heart” adapted by the Marsh Family

Still stuck with all four kids at home until at least 8 March, and watching to see what impact the rollout of vaccines will have, versus the arrival of new strains of COVID-19. Hopefully we’re going to turn a corner soon. In the meantime, we opted to take the mickey out of a classic 80s power ballad. This is our parody version of Jim Steinman’s 1983 “Total Eclipse of the Heart” most famously recorded by Bonnie Tyler, which had one of the weirdest music videos ever. It featured lots of disturbing children dancing around a Victorian Gothic hospital in Surrey, so kind of close to home for us… Totally Fixed Where We Are is an adaptation of Total Eclipse Of The Heart © 1983. Written by James Richard Steinman. Published by Lost Boys Music/BMG Platinum Songs US. All rights administered by BMG Rights Management (UK) Ltd. Used by permission. All rights reserved.