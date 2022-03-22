Train ticket reservations now online-by Chaturanga Samraiwckrama Source:Dailymirror

While transitioning the entire ticketing system to a digital based system, the railways department launched a mobile app and a website today to make it easier for commuters to reserve seats online.

The website (https://seatreservation.railway.gov.lk) and the mobile app were launched by Transport Minister, Dilum Amunugama.

With this automated facility, people can reserve their seats on all railway lines. These systems have developed to obtain season tickets and even issue train tickets.

Actions will be taken to issue e-tickes in the future and to issue QR codes to minimise paper use in the department. People can reserve tickets for the air-con first class, second class, third class, and observation cars for both arrival and departure.