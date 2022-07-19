Trinity College Kandy – The “Dance of the Lions” annual dinner at the Grand on Cathies Lane in Melbourne – Photos thanks to Trevine Rodrigo

The boys from Trinity College Kandy sure love to party. The “Dance of the Lions” annual dinner at the Grand on Cathies Lane in

Melbourne showcased the lively spirit of the prestigious Kandy school renowned for their proud reputation in academics and more importantly sport where they have been much in the forefront during a rich history among Sri Lankan educational institutions.

Boxing, rugby, athletics and cricket has seen some outstanding sportsmen emerge from Trinity College.

The Melbourne OBA added excellent organisation to their CV with a memorable dinner dance which was complete all round.

Talented Next Generation had the dance floor packed to capacity ably backed by DJ maestro Ash.

An excellent three course meal put on by the Grand made it a immensely satisfying experience.

Please click here to view more photos on eLanka Facebook page : https://www.facebook.com/media/set/?set=a.5637648566267829&type=3