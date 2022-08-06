Two Lankan referees for Asian Rugby Sevens- by Hafiz Marikar

Source:Dailynews

Two of Sri Lanka’s top referees, Aaqil Jamaldeen, a Sri Lanka Division One referee and a product of Royal College and Dilum Deeshan, who is also a Sri Lanka Division I referee and a product of Vidyartha College, both of whom are ARFU 7’s panel referees, will be handling the whistle in ARST 2022 Asian Rugby Sevens which will take place in Jakarta, Indonesia on August 6 and 7.

Aaqil Jamaldeen who started refereeing when he was 19 years in the year 2015 is a top-class ruggerite who learnt his rugby at Royal College, and after taking up refereeing he has done his best. In the same way, Vidyartha College’s Dilum Deeshan was a player who gave his best for his school and later as a referee.

Both, have handled the whistle officiated in school and club rugby encounters, are considered as top referees and also have refereed in many overseas assignments.