Two ships with diesel, crude oil begin unloading- by Dharma Sri Abeyratne

Source:Dailynews

Power and Energy Minister Kanchana Wijesekera said the unloading of a super diesel cargo, which contains 30,000 metric metric tonnes will begin today.

Ceylon Petroleum Corporation (CPC) sources said that another ship with crude oil reached Colombo later yesterday.

The CPC sources further said that an auto diesel cargo is scheduled to reach Colombo within two days. Besides, a petrol 92 octane cargo will arrive between August 27 to 29.

With the re-operation of the Sapugaskanda refinery, the distribution of kerosene and jet fuel commenced from Tuesday.