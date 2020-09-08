“UNCOMMON KNOWLEDGE” – By Des Kelly

I BET YOU DON’T KNOW THESE THINGS

















In 2012, an ‘eco-bridge’ was built in Northern Ontario – Killarney.

On a stretch of un-opened highway just north of Killarney,

there’s an overpass with images of deer and moose sculpted into the side.

It was built by the Ministry of Transportation to keep animals off a section of Highway 69

that sees more collisions with animals than average. (Kari Gunson)







