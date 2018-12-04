Upset win by Canada ends Team Sri Lanka’s Over 50s quest – Chitran Duraisamy (Photos thanks to Duke Suren Ramachandran)

Playing for pride both teams gave it their all at the Plate semi-finals between Sri Lanka (5th) and Canada (8th). Electing to bat at the iconic Old Kings Oval, the Lankans started steadily – 36/0 (7 overs) when a fine bowling spell by Rudy Gibson (4/35) saw the run-rate nose drive. A courageous Captain’s knock by Marlon Von Hagt (52) and some dogged batting by Roshan Ismail (35) and Boyd Parson (16 not out) concluded a respectable 163/8 (45 overs).

With a strong bowling attack and a win against the Canadians in the round robin game, the Sri Lankan Lions took to the field with hope. Brian Rajadurai (dual international Sri Lankan and Canada ICC), shone with the bat with a superb 58 not out. Well supported on the other end by Syed Rafiullah (27), Roy Singhe 15 and the stylish batting Jayasekera brothers Rohan (34) and Shantha (18 not out), the Maple Leafers produced an emphatic 7 wicket win (34 overs).

With many friends who played school and club cricket between these two teams, there was plenty of banter interspersed in this fiercely contested game. “The game of cricket is richer for the reconnections and forming of new friendships” commented Stirling Hammon (President of Over 50s Cricket & Sydney Masters Cricket Association).

Click on the link below for photos and scorecard thanks to Duke Ramachandran and Kapila Jayasuriya respectively.

Click here or on the photos below to view the full set of Photos on eLanka Facebook page