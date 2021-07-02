Urgent COVID-19 Appeal – First Set of Equipment Delivered by the SCC & SCF

The SCC & SCF Urgent COVID-19 Appeal delivered the first set of equipment (qty 2 of Bedside Pulse Oxymeters) to Kurunegala Teaching Hospital on 29th June 2021. The equipment were accepted by Dr Chandana Kendangamuwa, Deputy Director, Teaching Hospital, Kurunegala. (See photographs below)

The High Flow Nasal Oxygen Therapy Equipment (from Fisher and Paykel Health) are currently in transit from Melbourne to Colombo. We will update the status of this equipment delivery soon.

If you or any of your family and friends wish to donate to the next delivery, please visit the Urgent COVID-19 Appeal crowdfunding page, Please Click Here.

Please kindly share this email with your family and friends as well.

Yours Sincerely,

Sinhalese Cultural Centre and Sinhalese Cultural Forum COVID-19 Appeal Team

Email: covidappeal@sccsydney.org.au

28 Cacia Avenue

Seven Hills NSW 2147

ABN: 58 609 620 617 (A registered charity organisation in Australia)