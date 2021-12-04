Uva Hospitals – COVID Project

Source:Brisbane 4EB Sri Lankan Newsletter – Dæhæna – December 2021

Amidst the COVID pandemic creating havoc all over the world including Sri Lanka, we hear of great deeds done by our fellow human beings. Provided below by former High Commissioner for Sri Lanka in Australia, Mr Somasundaram Skandakumar, is another such act of selflessness to help out our fellow Sri Lankans in areas where medical facilities cannot cope with an epidemic of this nature.

The At a time of national emergency, in early June 2021, Senior Medical Officer, Dr. Upul Ranasinghe attached to the Bandarawela Hospital saw a rising wave of Covid patients in the Uva Province which he knew the hospitals would be ill equipped to handle.

He reached out to Dr. Nalaka Mendis (Emeritus Professor, Colombo University) who immediately initiated and gathered together a like -minded group of humanitarians from Sri Lanka and overseas from Foundation of Goodness – USA & Sri Lanka, Q Trade Teas & Herbs USA, Volunteers to Assist Children with Disabilities, Sydney) OruPaanai Trust- Sri Lanka & UK, and Australia Sri Lanka Medical Aid Team, to raise funds and equipment urgently.

The initial focus of the group was to quickly upgrade the COVID facilities at the Bandarawela Hospital where its capacity was increased from 50 beds to 300. Having acted fast to complete the first phase, the group was overwhelmed to hear Dr. Roshan Piyarathna, Physician in charge of the covid unit at Bandarawela Hospital, say “Thanks to your donations the hospital was able to treat and discharge over 1500 positive patients”.

Motivated by this, more funds were raised through some truly generous donors here and overseas, to extend similar assistance to five additional hospitals in Uva Province- Haputale, Haldumulla, Diyatalawa, Koslanda and Welimada .

A combined contribution of cash and equipment worth over Rs. 26 million was made to upgrade the hospital facilities in Uva Province which not only had a crucial impact on the treatment delivered during the pandemic under life-or-death circumstances but will also hold the hospitals in good stead thereafter.

The heartfelt words from doctors at the Koslanda Hospital who noted that what they received was a significant donation in the 100 years of the hospital’s history when they have been struggling to provide the best possible care with insufficient equipment and technology, truly drove home the importance of this contribution, especially given

that it was a matter of private individuals and organisations stepping up to help their fellow brethren in difficult times.

This project was delivered successfully due to the support of the College of Internal Medicine lead by President Dr. Harsha Sathischandra who took on the responsibility to disburse the funds and oversee the purchase of equipment and its Treasurer, Dr. Priyamali Jayasekera’s voluntary role, despite the heavy demands on her time in her official

duties. These efforts ensured that funds and equipment were used tothe best advantage of the respective hospitals, while transparency was maintained at all times. Medical professionals in the hospitals in Uva did likewise in coordinating these efforts at their respective hospitals to ensure successful completion.