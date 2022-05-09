Vale–Professor M .T.A Furkhan

It is with deep sadness I inform you of the demise of Professor M.T.A, Furkhan who passed away on the 8th May 2022. He died of a cardiac arrest whilst being admitted to the Durdans Hospital (Emergency). The funeral took place at the

Jawatte Burial Grounds on Monday 9th May 2022 at 10,30 am.

Professor Furkhan was a former Principal and Chairman of the Board of Governors, Zahira College, Colombo.

He was also the former Chief Accountant & Commercial Manager of Walker Sons & Company Ltd. He left Walkers to take up the position of Prof. of Management Accounting at the Sri Jayawardenapura Campus and later Chairman of Confifi Group.

In 2005 President Chandrika Bandaranaike bestowed upon him the title DESAMANYA, the highest that one can get in Sri Lanka, for distinguished services

Attached is an article I published in 2005 in appreciation & recognition of his services.

May his soul rest in peace.