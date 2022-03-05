Vale the great Shane Warne – Lawrence Machado

Photo source:foxsports.com.au

Vale the great Shane Warne. This is such a massive shock for us specially after another Aussie cricket legend Rod Marsh left this world a day before. May you both Rest In Peace.

You were such an outstanding player who transformed cricket with your leg spin and personality. Thanks for the great and unforgettable memories in all forms of cricket and your insightful cricket commentaries and for helping Sri Lanka in the 2004 post tsunami recovery with Muttiah Muralidaran and others. My condolences to your devastated family.