Vegetable Garden Planting Guide

Melbourne – Australia

Source:Yummygardensmelbourne

To make it easier for you to plant out your garden each season, we have created a vegetable garden planting guide for each of the seasons, specifically for Melbourne and surrounding areas, which are known as Temperate or Cool in terms of their climate.

We encourage you to use companion planting in your vegetable garden to reduce pests, and to get the best out of your garden without relying on sprays and chemicals.

We’ll be adding more about our own companion planting ideas on our blog/news page.

Spring Vegetable Garden Planting Guide

Summer Vegetable Garden Planting Guide

Autumn Vegetable Garden Planting Guide

Winter Vegetable Garden Planting Guide

We welcome you to Contact Us online or phone Greg on 0431 382 230 with your inquiry today.