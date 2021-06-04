Vesak in Brussels

The participants

Source:Dailynews

The Embassy of Sri Lanka in Brussels conducted a Vesak Day religious programme at the Official Residence on May 30 with the participation of the Sri Lankan community in Belgium.

The Vesak Programme was presided by Ven. Kurunegala Anandagosa Thera from the Mahamevnawa Buddhist Monastery in the Netherlands and Thai Dhammaram Temple in Belgium Chief Incumbent Ven. Wisuddhi Chotipratoom Thera,. The programme included Buddha Vandana, Dhamma Deshana, Sangika Dhana, Sethpirith Chanting and singing Bakthi Gee.

Ambassador of Sri Lanka to Belgium Grace Asirwatham said that Vesak was a reminder of the timeless teachings of Buddha and the responsibility on all to practise the universal message of compassion, love and peace. The Ambassador said that the pandemic provoked humanity beyond measures for the global community to come together to fight COVID – 19 to save lives all around the world. The Ambassador expressed hope that the merits of religious offerings, pooja, chanting of pirith and meditations conducted to celebrate the Vesak day will also reach those who are in need of divine solace and blessings in the pandemic in Sri Lanka.

The Embassy staff performed Bakthi Gee highlighting the importance of Vesak. The Embassy and Official Residence have been decorated with Vesak lanterns, Buddhist flags and lights.