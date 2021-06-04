Another SL expat in UAE wins Dh15 million Big Ticket mega jackpot draw

Source:Dailymirror

Sri Lankan expatriate Rasika Jds living in Dubai, won the mega Dh15 million Big Ticket jackpot draw held in Abu Dhabi today.

The winner had bought his ticket on May 29. He will be sharing the prize purse with eight others, the Gulf News reported.

Rasika works as a civil engineer in Dubai, but lives in Ras Al Khaimah. His winning ticket was picked by last month’s Big Ticket winner Mohamed Mishfak, another Sri Lankan expatriate who had won Dh12 million.

Last month,Mohammed Mishfak, 36, working as a sales professional for a private company in Dubai also won the mega jackpot taking home Dh12 million.