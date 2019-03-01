VICTOR MELDER SRI LANKA LIBRARY – ACQUISITIONS FOR THE MONTH OF FEBRUARY 2019

VICTOR MELDER SRI LANKA LIBRARY
7, Benambra Street, Broadmeadows, Vic 3047, Australia.
Telephone + 61 3 9309 4040
E-mail < melder.rjvm1935@bigpond.com >
Web Site < www.vmsl-library.com >
THOSE WISHING TO DONATE BOOKS & OTHER PUBLICATIONS TO THIS LIBRARY, PLEASE CONTACT ME AT ABOVE ADDRESS, BY EMAIL OR TELEPHONE. Thank You.
ACQUISITIONS FOR THE MONTH OF FEBRUARY 2019
BOOKS
- Ceylon the Portuguese Era, Vol 2 by Paul E.Pieris, 1983
(Donated by Ms Diane Inman, Sydney)
- Funny Boy by Shyam Selvadurai, 1994.
- It’s Not in the Stars by Rizvina Morseth de Alwis,2015.
- Colombo Heat by Christopher Hudson, 1986.
- A Decade in the Village by Mahinda Jayaweera, 2010
(No’s 2 – 5, Donated by Jeremy De Lima, Vermont South, Vic)
- The Island of Singing Fish, a Colonial Childhood in Ceylon by Tina Faulk, 2014
- Kakiyan, The Story of a Crow by Elmo Jayawardena, 2018
- After the Flames by Roderic Grigson, 2017
- Journey for Justice, The Life & Work of Rev. Fr Michel Rodrigo. OMI
- Colonial Mixed Blood, A Story of The Burghers of Sri Lanka by Allan Russell Juriansz, 2013
(No’s 6 – 10, Donated by Keith Bennett, Noble Park, Vic)
- A Review of the Southern Border of Sinharaja by F. Hudha & A.Gunawrdena, 2018.
- Mandalarama (Vattarama) & Alokalena (Alulena) by G. R. Gunawardana Banda, 2017
- Sri Lanka Sculpture – Bodhisattva by N. Chutiwongs, L. Prematilleke & Roland Silva, 2011.
- (No’s 11 – 13, Donated by Hemal Gurusinghe, Chelsea Heights, Vic)
- Kakiyan, The Story of a Crow, by Elmo Jayawardena, 2018
(Donated by the Author, Moratuwa, Sri Lanka)
MAGAZINES
- The ‘Ceylankan’ – Journal of the Ceylon Society of Australia, Journal 85, Vol XXII, No 1, February 2019.
- ‘Serendib’, The In Flight Magazine of Sri Lankan Airlines, Vol 38, No 11, January 2019.
- ‘Serendib’, The In Flight Magazine of Sri Lankan Airlines, Vol 38, No 12, February 2019
(No’s 2 – 3, Donated by Hemal Gurusinghe, Chelsea Heights)
NEWSLETTERS.
- ‘The Harbinger’ – Family Magazine, Australia / Sri Lanka Welfare Guild Inc (ASWG), Vol 44, No 1, February 2019.
OTHERS.
Leave a Reply