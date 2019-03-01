Home  ⁄  Articles  ⁄  VICTOR MELDER SRI LANKA LIBRARY – ACQUISITIONS FOR THE MONTH OF FEBRUARY 2019

VICTOR MELDER SRI LANKA LIBRARY – ACQUISITIONS FOR THE MONTH OF FEBRUARY 2019

        VICTOR  MELDER  SRI  LANKA LIBRARY
7, Benambra Street, Broadmeadows, Vic 3047, Australia.
Telephone + 61 3 9309 4040
E-mail < melder.rjvm1935@bigpond.com >
Web Site < www.vmsl-library.com >

Victor Meldor

 

THOSE WISHING TO DONATE BOOKS & OTHER PUBLICATIONS TO THIS LIBRARY, PLEASE CONTACT ME AT ABOVE ADDRESS, BY EMAIL OR TELEPHONE. Thank You.

ACQUISITIONS   FOR  THE  MONTH  OF  FEBRUARY  2019

BOOKS

  1. Ceylon the Portuguese Era, Vol 2 by Paul E.Pieris, 1983 

   (Donated by Ms Diane Inman, Sydney)

  1. Funny Boy by Shyam Selvadurai, 1994.
  2. It’s  Not in the Stars by Rizvina Morseth de Alwis,2015.
  3. Colombo Heat by Christopher Hudson, 1986.
  4. A Decade in the Village by Mahinda Jayaweera, 2010

(No’s 2 – 5, Donated by Jeremy De Lima, Vermont South, Vic)

  1. The Island of Singing Fish, a Colonial Childhood in Ceylon  by Tina Faulk, 2014
  2. Kakiyan, The Story of a Crow by Elmo Jayawardena, 2018
  3. After the Flames by Roderic Grigson, 2017
  4. Journey for Justice, The Life & Work of Rev. Fr Michel Rodrigo. OMI
  5. Colonial Mixed Blood, A Story of The Burghers of Sri Lanka by Allan Russell Juriansz, 2013

(No’s 6 – 10, Donated by Keith Bennett, Noble Park, Vic)

  1. A  Review of the Southern Border of Sinharaja by F. Hudha & A.Gunawrdena, 2018.
  2. Mandalarama (Vattarama) & Alokalena (Alulena) by G. R. Gunawardana Banda, 2017
  3. Sri Lanka Sculpture – Bodhisattva by N. Chutiwongs, L. Prematilleke & Roland Silva, 2011.
  4. (No’s 11 – 13, Donated by Hemal Gurusinghe, Chelsea Heights, Vic)
  5.  Kakiyan, The Story of a Crow, by Elmo Jayawardena, 2018

 (Donated by the Author, Moratuwa, Sri Lanka)

MAGAZINES

  1. The ‘Ceylankan’ – Journal of the Ceylon Society of Australia, Journal 85, Vol XXII, No 1, February 2019.
  • ‘Serendib’, The In Flight Magazine of Sri Lankan Airlines, Vol 38, No 11, January 2019.
  • ‘Serendib’, The In Flight Magazine of Sri Lankan Airlines, Vol 38, No 12, February 2019

    (No’s 2 – 3, Donated by Hemal Gurusinghe, Chelsea Heights)

 

NEWSLETTERS.

  1. ‘The Harbinger’ – Family Magazine, Australia / Sri Lanka Welfare Guild Inc (ASWG), Vol 44, No 1, February 2019.

OTHERS.

 

