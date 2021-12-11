Victoria Golf & Country Resort awarded Sri Lanka’s Best Golf Course at World Golf Awards

Source:Island

Victoria Golf & Country Resort (VGCR) secured the award for Sri Lanka’s best golf course at the eighth Annual World Golf Awards. The World Golf Awards celebrate and reward excellence in golf tourism, world-class courses and golf destinations, recognizing leaders setting the benchmark in the industry. Votes are cast by professionals working within the golf industry and by golf tourism consumers.

VGCR is owned by John Keells Properties (JKP) and managed by Troon International. It is located by the Victoria Reservoir, in the hills of Digana. The golf course has been lauded for its picturesque nature and unique sporting experience.

“Victoria Golf & Country Resort’s recognition at the World Golf Awards is a validation of JKP’s investment in its properties and future growth, the untiring efforts of the staff and the faith that members, residents and guests have in the quality and distinctive experience on offer at the resort,” said Nayana Mawilmada, Sector Head of John Keells Properties and Executive Vice President – JKH.

The award also has considerable significance for Sri Lanka’s tourism sector. “Sri Lanka’s tourism industry is in the process of recovering from the pandemic. As we continue to navigate current challenges and as global tourism and travel gradually open, it is important to keep building and investing for the future. Golf tourism constitutes a key segment of the global travel and tourism marketplace. The award also provides a boost for the country as it signals Sri Lanka’s numerous offerings and experiences that speak to a wide demographic of global travellers,” noted Asela Wavita – General Manager of Victoria Golf and Country Resort.

The unique shapes and contours of VGCR, flanked by scenic vistas, create a challenging and memorable sporting experience even for seasoned golfers who have experienced fine courses around the world. Landscaped on a 517-acre land, the course was designed by Donald Steele & Co. in 1977 and is ranked among the “100 Most Beautiful Golf Courses in the World” by Golf Digest. VCGR’s recently introduced turnkey holiday villas and townhouses located within the golf course have been well received. Over 50% of Sunrise Ridge Holiday Homes have been sold to date while all premium land plots from phase one, which was launched in September 2020, have been sold out.

Further, the golf course and its facilities have been extensively renovated recently – the course was laid out with Turf Grass “Zorro Zoysia” from USA and installed with state-of-the-art automated irrigations systems. The recent award at the World Golf Awards reaffirms the quality of the course, unique experience and world-class standards at the Victoria Golf & Country Resort.

Victoria Golf & Country Resort is managed by Troon International, the biggest golf resort and club management company with over 640 resorts around the world. Through its partnership with VGCR, Troon International brings world-class agronomy practices and turf management as well as club house management and operations, offering unique golfing experiences in Sri Lanka and exclusive benefits and access to Troon-managed courses around the world for members of VGCR.

The World Golf Awards™ is part of World Travel Awards™, which is currently celebrating its 27th anniversary. Their global media partners include Destination Golf, TV5Monde, International New York Times, Bloomberg and CNBC with a monthly readership of 1.7 million and a TV audience reach of 90 million.